Savannah family's night disrupted when tree falls on home, 2 cars

A Savannah homeowner is safe and sound after a tree fell on her mobile home while she was inside.

The massive tree fell on top of the home as well as two vehicles. One of those being a taxi cab, which she uses for work.

A power line was also taken out when the tree fell. Georgia Power had to cut the power so that rescue crews could get the homeowner out safely.

"Normally, he goes to bed at 8 o'clock, and if he'd have gone to bed, I hate to know what would have happened because that tree came right down inside the trailer over the bed," said Barbara Stanley, Homeowner.

The family stayed in a hotel Sunday night. They say they will not know the full extent of the damage until Monday, and they are just happy no one was injured.

