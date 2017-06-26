Gov. Deal to attend Monday's groundbreaking for new GBI Crime Lab in Pooler

Location for the new crime lab on Isaac LaRoche Drive at Pooler Parkway. (Source: WTOC)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab is one step closer to being built in Pooler.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility on Monday, June 26. The building will be located on Isaac LaRoche Drive off Pooler Parkway between Pooler Fire Station 2 and the YMCA.

Governor Deal signed the 2018 budget with funds set aside for a new GBI Crime Lab and the city of Pooler gifted the land, which is about 4.9 acres.

Expanding gives the GBI more resources, which will help with the extensive backlog of items they currently have and simply cannot handle in their current facility. This means swifter justice for victims around the Coastal Empire, because evidence will go from crimes scenes to courtrooms much faster than before.

The expansion is also very important because officials expect the area to grow by at least one million people by the year 2030.

The building should be completed and fully operational by early 2019. Officials say it will create 30 new jobs for the area.

Monday's ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

