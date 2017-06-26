Police continue their search for Baxley restaurant assault suspects

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.

Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter last Thursday.

Surveillance video captured the unhappy customers attacking the owner after they were unhappy with their order. During the attack, the woman's 15-year-old daughter came to her mother’s rescue, only to get sucker-punched by one of the suspects.

After thousands viewed the beat down on social media and shared the post, police were able to identify the two suspects and are now asking for the public’s help in locating this couple as quickly as possible. They have been identified as Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith. Both have outstanding warrants for aggravated battery and cruelty to children for their involvement in the attack.

Police say both suspects left in a cream or silver-colored 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag number REU8495. Officials say the two have access to two other vehicles described as a silver 2004 Cadillac Deville 4s with Georgia tag number PVK5483, and a green 1996 Cadillac Deville 4s with Georgia tag number BXQ1673. They are described as a heavy-set, medium-height, black male wearing a black T-Shirt, red shorts, and a red cap, and a slender-built, tall, black female wearing an all black shirt, pants, and cap. Officials say they headed north on Highway 144.

If you have any knowledge of their whereabouts, please contact the Baxley PD at 912.367.8305, or the 911 Center at 912.367.8111 as soon as possible. Officials are warning anyone who might come in contact with the suspects to use extreme caution.

The following is the actual surveillance video of the assault (NOTE: Timestamp display is incorrect on the video. Police have confirmed this incident happened on 06/22/17 around 3:30 p.m.). WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some.

