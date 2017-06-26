Traffic slowed on I-16 WB near MM143 in Bryan County after tract - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Traffic slowed on I-16 WB near MM143 in Bryan County after tractor-trailer accident

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Interstate 16 westbound is experiencing traffic delays near Mile Marker 143 in Bryan County after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed into the median. 

One lane of westbound is currently open, but will be closed as crews work to remove the truck. Please seek alternate routes at this time. 

