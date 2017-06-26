After pricey campaign, Georgia's Handel to be sworn in

ATLANTA (AP) - Karen Handel is set to be sworn in after her victory in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Handel's swearing-in ceremony is planned for Monday evening at the U.S. Capitol. Handel is the first female Republican to be elected to a congressional seat in Georgia.

She defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff last Tuesday in the most expensive congressional election in history, with spending expected to top $50 million. Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, ultimately won about 52 percent of the vote according to unofficial returns in the historically conservative district.

Handel says she looks forward to getting to work and "remains humbled by this extraordinary privilege."

