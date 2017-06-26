Fourth of July events around Coastal Empire, Lowcountry - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fourth of July events around Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Fourth of July Events around Coastal Empire and Lowcountry: 

  • Tybee Island Fireworks Show - Join Tybee Island in celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks extravaganza Tuesday at the Pier and Pavilion from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 
  • Parris Island Independence Day Celebration: Including performances by the Parris Island Marine Band beginning at 6:30 p.m., as well as fireworks beginning around 9:20 p.m. The event is family-friendly and will also feature a free kid's fun zone. Visitors will not be allowed on base before 5 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly