Good News: STEAM Fest

There was steam in the air and on the young minds at work at the Georgia State Railroad Museum this past weekend, when traditional education took a step farther at the Annual STEAM Fest.

"You definitely see elements of STEAM - science, technology, engineering, math, and art which was added to it to make STEAM," said Emily Beck, Coastal Heritage Society.

The STEAM Fest was an opportunity for kids to play and learn at the same time - a day of interactive games and experiments geared towards building skills in the sciences while not overlooking creativity.

"They're having fun while they're learning. Neurons are firing in their brains and they're thinking about their designs and then putting the pieces together and building them," said Anne Gratz, Owner, Snapology of Savannah.

"You see that here. You see science and art in terms of measurement of the roundhouse and how much pressure is in the steam locomotive, but you also see that beauty as well with our architecture here. We have that art as well, which helps bring everything together and makes it all work," Beck said.

Local tech companies provided the activities, but enjoying them is what activated the young minds.

"I think the best way for kids to learn is to also make something where they're having fun because they'll remember it if they have fun. They'll remember the experience they are having," said Beck.

"I find that oftentimes, I'm most productive when I'm doing something I really enjoy, so we want them to walk away, the boys and the girls, with the knowledge that robotics, science, technology, it's fun. It's a great way to have a good time," said Clegg Ivey, Owner, The Guild Hall.

STEAM Fest was also an opportunity to reintroduce the Summer Steam Train rides at the Georgia State Railroad Museum. The museum's locomotive is only in service at certain points of the year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.