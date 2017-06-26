Woman charged with animal cruelty after leaving dog in car at Pooler outlets

Duewer's dog after it was retrieved from the vehicle (Source: Pooler Police)

The Pooler Police Department arrested a woman on June 22 after she allegedly left her dog in her car parked at the Tanger Outlets.

Amber Duewer, 23, was arrested for animal cruelty after police received multiple calls about an unattended animal in a car. Police waited for Duewer to return to her car for over 30 minutes.

It was 93 degrees outside while the dog was in the car unattended. Once Duewer returned to the car, she informed officers that the dog had water as she pointed to a bottle of water in the car.

"Don't leave their kids, don't leave their dogs, don't leave anything in the car under these conditions," said Chief Mark Revenue, Pooler Police Department. "Even 70 or 80 degrees, it can heat up really quick. 93 degrees it can go fatal in seconds."

Chatham County Animal Control recovered the dog and Duewer was charged with animal cruelty.

