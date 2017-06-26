Setback causing delays in reopening of Hunting Island campgrounds

Hunting Island State Park reopened earlier this month after being closed since Hurricane Matthew.

The storm caused more than $5 million worth of damage, as well as a loss of $2 million in revenue. Since then, the north and south beaches have reopened as well as additional areas near the lighthouse.

Major flooding and erosion caused the park to lose 30 feet of beach in some areas. The park also lost about 80 campsites and several bathroom facilities. Crews have been working around the clock, hoping to have those campgrounds reopened by the end of this month, but the park manager tells us different.

“It’s kind of a lot going on in there right now; a lot of moving parts to it, but the weather has slowed us down a little bit. It’s delayed the open because of all the rain that we’ve had which caused some flooding issues in the park, so that slowed us down, but we’re working really hard to get it back opened,” said park manager, Daniel Gambrell, Hunting Island State Park.

Weather has delayed progress but there will be brand new bathrooms and they are redoing other utilities for the campsites.

The park is seeing exceptional numbers and have almost had to close twice because of capacity issues.

The park is now hoping to have the sites open by the end of July. Four bathroom facilities have been completely renovated, and crews have been redoing the utility hookups at each of the campsites.

