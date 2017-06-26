Consider This: Hurricane Season

It’s hard to believe that even as some people are still dealing with the aftermath of last year’s Hurricane Matthew, we’re already nearly a month into this year’s Hurricane Season.

While there’s no exact science to predicting what a hurricane season will look like, those who do such prognostications are suggesting this season will produce a slightly higher-than-average number of storms. It seems to me that we’re already off to a rapid pace as Cindy left her mark along the Louisiana Gulf Coast last week, before dumping plenty of rain along the Midwest.

Consider This: don’t assume that because we got hit with a storm last year, we’re less likely to get one this year. It just doesn’t work like that. So now is the time to get your plan in order and don’t let some of the issues with last year’s evacuation and reentry change your way of thinking.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency knows it could have handled things better, and county management leaders have spent the past several months fine-tuning its procedures, all of which were unveiled last week.

If you haven’t done the same, you should. Now is the time to figure out when and where you’ll evacuate to. Now is the time to break out your home insurance policy to understand what your liabilities are should you sustain damage and now is the time to put a severe weather kit together so you’re never caught off-guard.

For now, all we can do is a keep a steady eye on the tropics, hope for the best, but make sure we’re all prepared just in case we’re hit with the worst.

