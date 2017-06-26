GDOT warns of single lane closures on I-95, Exit 109

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures on the I-95, Exit 109, entrance and exit ramps in Port Wentworth on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
All work is weather contingent. Please use caution when driving through this area.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.