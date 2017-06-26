GDOT warns of single lane closures on I-95, Exit 109 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GDOT warns of single lane closures on I-95, Exit 109

PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures on the I-95, Exit 109, entrance and exit ramps in Port Wentworth on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All work is weather contingent. Please use caution when driving through this area.

