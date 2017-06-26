U.S. Marshals searching for Baxley assault suspects

Baxley Police are still looking for a couple who attacked a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter last Thursday - over a food order.

At this time, the video has nearly two million views on Facebook. Police tell us they're expanding their search for the two suspects beyond just Southeast Georgia, and a handful of outraged citizens are also putting their money together to offer a $2,000 reward for information that leads to their arrests.

The assault, captured on surveillance video outside Baxley's Quik Chik stand, has people talking around the world. It shows a couple as the woman assaults the owner, then the man sucker punches the 15-year-old daughter. Tips led police to file warrants against Eric and LaTasha Smith, who live in Savannah. Police tell us they've enlisted the U.S. Marshals to help find the pair.

"They're willing to help us, which is great because they have people in places we can't go and they have resources we don't have," said Chief James Godfrey, Baxley Police Department.

If you see the Smith's or know anything about their whereabouts, call Baxley PD or your local law enforcement office.

