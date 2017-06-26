BCSO looking for wanted man in Hilton Head, Bluffton areas

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators say Christopher Jason Miller is currently homeless but frequents the Hilton Head and Bluffton areas. He's 42-years-old and stands around 5'10 and weighs about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Miller may be driving a 1998 GMC Safari with SC Tag MHU 614.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. A. Calore at 843.255.3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.