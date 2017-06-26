Governor, mayor proud to see progress on new GBI Crime Lab in Pooler

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire hopes the new GBI crime lab has handling rape kits on the top of its to-do list.

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire hopes the new GBI crime lab has handling rape kits on the top of its to-do list.

After years of bursting at the seams in an outdated building, the GBI is moving forward with the construction of the new Coastal Crime Lab in Pooler.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the new facility. Governor Nathan Deal flew in from Atlanta to speak.

The new lab will be located along Pooler Parkway near Pooler Fire Station Two. Everyone at the groundbreaking was excited to see progress on the much-needed facility. Those at the current lab on Mohawk Street on Savannah's Southside face a number of challenges but the hope is that building in Pooler will allow for positive change.

Funds for the $34 million project were approved by the Georgia Legislature and Governor Deal not long ago. Gov. Deal stood before everyone to show his appreciation Monday.

"It takes a lot of hard work as these fellows and ladies who work at the Crime Lab can tell you. It takes a lot of hard work," said Gov. Deal.

The City of Pooler gifted the 66,000 square foot facility to the GBI. Police Chief Mark Revenue, City Manager Robert Byrd, and Mayor Mike Lamb were all recognized for their efforts.

"I am so very proud of what we have brought to this city," said Mayor Lamb, Pooler.

Thirty counties are served by the Coastal Crime Lab, and the area is expected to grow by 1 to 1.5 million people by 2030.

"Our laboratory, it is very difficult to get there. It takes a while to get there, but with the interstate system and where Pooler is located, is going to free up agent time, officer time, district attorney's time, as far as getting evidence to the crime laboratory," said Director Vernon Kennan, GBI. "This facility is being built for the future, because currently, in our Savannah Crime Lab, we have 27 staff there. We are building this facility here to double that."

The new crime lab will also have room for five medical examiners. Those with the GBI hope they'll be able to use those additional professionals to provide answers and more timely justice.

"Well, we have a backlog in various areas and we will be able to fire the additional staff we need to combat the backlog," said Ross W. Butler Jr., Lab Manager, GBI Coastal Crime Lab.

The new Crime Lab is expected to be completed sometime in early 2019. It will be three stories and include a one-story morgue. A toxicology section is going to be added, meaning samples for cases like DUIs will no longer have to be sent to outside laboratories like Augusta.

Gov. Deal is hopeful it will be done before his tenure as governor ends. He plans to come back and see it completed.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.