Suspect arrested for fatal shooting during SWAT operation on West 38th St. in Savannah

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations will investigate a fatal shooting on the 500 block of West 38th Street in Savannah.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged a suspect connected to Friday's fatal shooting during a SWAT operation on West 38th Street in Savannah.

GBI agents have charged 26-year-old Deonta Pe’Quan Young with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Young has been in custody since Friday on other warrants.

Young allegedly shot and killed 72-year-old Shep Morrell on Friday afternoon inside a residence on the 500 block of West 38th Street in Savannah while SWAT agents were attempting to enter the building.

Young was inside the house when authorities were attempting to execute the search warrant.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin, a SWAT team was serving a warrant for CNT at a residence around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23. When the SWAT unit broke down the door, they stopped because they reported hearing gunshots.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team, drug agents were raiding the house because there were narcotics being sold from the house. CNT says it was a known drug and gang house.

Due to intelligence that the threat level during the raid would be more than CNT agents could handle, SWAT officers assisted with the raid.

According to the GBI, they were called to the scene by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. During the incident, officials say Morrell and a 46-year-old male were shot.

EMS responded, taking both men to the hospital. Morrell died from his injuries and the other male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Information from witnesses and officers shows that law enforcement deployed distraction devices and non-lethal Pepperball projectiles when they were executing the search warrant. Officers did not fire any guns. All gunfire came from inside the home prior to officers making entry.

The GBI reports that this information is consistent with the crime scene examination.

The investigation is ongoing and GBI says that more charges are expected against Young.

