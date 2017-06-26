Download the WTOC NEWS APP

WTOC has a free news-only app for iPhone, iPad and Android phones.Get news, traffic and breaking news updates at your fingertips. To download the apps for your phones or tablet devices, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play from your device on which you want to install the app.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a man for the June 22 shooting of a 16-year-old boy.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged a suspect connected to Friday's fatal shooting during a SWAT operation on West 38th Street in Savannah.More >>
A 5 car wreck closed parts of Highway 21 at Rice Creek on Monday afternoon. Only minor injuries were reported.More >>
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire hopes the new GBI crime lab has handling rape kits on the top of its to-do list.More >>
