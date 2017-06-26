Download the WTOC First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast where ever you go. To download the apps for your phones or tablet devices, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play from your device.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a man for the June 22 shooting of a 16-year-old boy.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged a suspect connected to Friday's fatal shooting during a SWAT operation on West 38th Street in Savannah.
A 5 car wreck closed parts of Highway 21 at Rice Creek on Monday afternoon. Only minor injuries were reported.
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire hopes the new GBI crime lab has handling rape kits on the top of its to-do list.
