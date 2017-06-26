Suspect arrested after teen shot while riding bicycle at E. 39th, Live Oak streets

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a man for the June 22 shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Police responded to the intersection of East 39th and Live Oak streets around 7:30 p.m. to find the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police say the teen told them he had been biking in the area when it happened. Officials say a vehicle and a residence were also struck by gunfire.

Investigators identified 17-year-old Pedro Walker as the suspect. With the assistance of the Strategic Investigation Unit, Walker was arrested on June 26 and charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, and also reckless conduct.

