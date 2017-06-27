Metro police investigate overnight shooting in West Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in West Savannah.

Officials say one male was shot in the 700 block of West 57th Street and suffered life-threatening injuries.

SCMPD officers, detectives and forensics are still on the scene investigating. Southside EMS also responded.

