3-day free HIV testing event being held for National HIV Testing Day

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day and in observance, you can get tested for free in Savannah.

The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program is hosting the event at the Walgreens on Victory Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 27-29.

"It's free testing. We do a quick mouth swab and we get you in and out, it's a 20-minute test and you get the results that same day."

The following are specific details for all three days:

Tuesday, June 27, 3-7 p.m. Walgreens, 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah. (First 50 people will receive a gift card this day only).

Wednesday, June 28, 3-7 p.m. Walgreens, 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah. (Free prizes and giveaways).

Thursday, June 29, 3-7 p.m. Walgreens, 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah. (Free prizes and giveaways).

