Clean Energy Roadshow being held Tuesday in Savannah

The 7th annual Clean Energy Roadshow kicks off Tuesday in Savannah.

The Clean Energy Roadshow will feature an outdoor vehicle showcase of propane, natural gas, electric and biodiesel cars, trucks and buses. Ride and drive opportunities will be offered.

The event is hosted by the Georgia Municipal Association, the annual event which draws thousands of municipal leaders each year and will offer this look at how municipalities can get started with alternative fuel vehicles, solar and energy efficiency projects. It will take place on Tuesday, June 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

