Man charged with burglary after Metro police catch him in the act

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they arrested a man for burglary after catching him in the act.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Alison Devine on Monday after he unlawfully entered Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare after business hours.

Officials say around 10:10 p.m., Metro police responded to Curtis V. Cooper on Roberts Street on an alarm call. Upon arrival, they found Devine inside the business with a bag over his shoulder, and he was quickly taken into police custody.

Devine was charged with one count of burglary.

