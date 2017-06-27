Hurricane Matthew recovery still affecting parts of Hilton Head

It's been eight months since Hurricane Matthew hit our area, but parts of the Lowcountry are still recovering from the storm's damage.

The Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head is one of those areas that still need repairs. Bids went out last Thursday regarding contractors for the emergency repairs. Those bids are now in the process of being reviewed by the town.

Hilton Head is also working on cleaning drains, which we help alleviate flooding when storms come through the area.

Most multi-use pathways are reopened in the area. However, some work is still being completed on some of the paths. That work is expected to be completed by July 3.

Hilton Head has rolled out their first phase of the food truck trial. This is a push to try and reduce the congestion on the south end of the island.

Honey Horn is seeing the return of two of their, rare and native to Hilton Head Island, Marsh Tacky horses. The two horses, named Hawk and Comet, were evacuated before Hurricane Matthew impacted the area. The horses returned to Honey Horn just last week.

Now that summer is in full swing on Hilton Head Island as the crowd heads to the beach, books hotel rooms and enjoys rounds of golf.

Many attractions on the island were closed for weeks. Some even months following Hurricane Matthew, including the Coastal Discovery Museum which was used as a debris site after the storm.

The museum was closed for several months after Hurricane Matthew for debris processing operations, but the president told WTOC the horses being back in the stable symbolizes that things are back to normal.

As part of the lease agreement for the museum to open, the facility had to be used as a disposal site, which took place for six months, prompting the construction of a new access road for the public and limited operations.

But now those large machines are gone and the fields are clear, allowing guests to come back to the museum, tour the discovery lab and see the native animals.

“When the hurricane was bearing down on us we had to evacuate our two horses pretty far inland. When were allowed to reopen we still had those debris management operations going on in our field, and it was noisy and dusty and we couldn’t bring our horses back. So, what has it been, eight months,” said Coastal Discovery Museum President Rex Garniewicz.

The debris operations caused the museum to cancel dozens of weddings, costing them more than $100,000. But since then they have been able to book weddings through 2018.

The Marsh Tacky horse was designated as the state’s heritage horse and was considered an important asset for Gullah families because the horse was comfortable traveling through swampy grounds.

