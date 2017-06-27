BCSO looking for leads in 1987 disappearance cold case

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the 1987 disappearance of three-year-old Paul Baker.

Investigators say Baker was reported missing from his Shell Point residence on June 27, 1987, by his stepmother, Susan Baker. She told investigators that Paul must have walked out of the house while she was taking a nap.

Officials say it was disclosed that Susan Baker was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of Paul's disappearance, and her story was highly suspicious. Through investigation, it was learned that Paul and his six-year-old sister were physically abused by her on a regular basis. Ultimately, Susan Baker was charged and convicted of assault on the sister.

Investigators say there have been reports on the whereabouts of Paul Baker over the years, but none have revealed his remains. Susan Baker and James Baker - Paul's biological father - eventually moved to Chipley, FL. In 2000, a cold case investigation led to charges on both Susan and James regarding their neglect in Paul's disappearance. Officials say they were extradited to Beaufort County where the charges were eventually dismissed. When released, they went back to Chipley.

In 2009, officials say a seven-month-old infant was abducted and Susan Baker was again named as the suspect. The infant was found alive and well five days later, having been hidden in a box under a bed by Baker. She was charged in connection to the infant's abduction. She remains a person of interest in the disappearance of Paul Baker. His DNA is stored in the National Missing Persons DNA Database.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.