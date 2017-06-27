Search for Baxley assault suspects expanding to Statesboro

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.

Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.

Baxley Police are still looking for a couple who attacked a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter last Thursday - over a food order.

We're learning more about the man believed to be involved in this assault last week in Baxley.

Deputies in Bulloch County, around Georgia and beyond have a look out for the couple, Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith, especially with his criminal record.

The video of the attack has spread like wildfire, it's been viewed almost 2 million times on WTOC.com. A couple assaults a business owner and her daughter over a food order. Those two now face multiple felony charges.

Nathaniel Eric Smith's criminal history is online with the Georgia Department of Corrections. It shows he served a year on drug sales charges for cocaine and marijuana. He was released early, then returned back to prison and served several more months. There's no indication of any arrests or convictions since then.

Local agencies around the state and beyond are looking for Smith and his wife, along with the vehicles they might be driving. There is a $2,000 reward offered in the case.

Police say both suspects left in a cream or silver-colored 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag number REU8495. Officials say the two have access to two other vehicles described as a silver 2004 Cadillac Deville 4s with Georgia tag number PVK5483, and a green 1996 Cadillac Deville 4s with Georgia tag number BXQ1673. They are described as a heavy-set, medium-height, black male wearing a black T-Shirt, red shorts, and a red cap, and a slender-built, tall, black female wearing an all black shirt, pants, and cap. Officials say they headed north on Highway 144. The Smiths have active warrants of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Anyone who sees these two should contact Baxley Police or your local law enforcement office.

