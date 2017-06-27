Community reacts to fatal West 57th Street shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Joshua Williams on Tuesday.

Metro says it happened in the apartment complex at Montgomery Landing around 1 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the found Williams with a gunshot wound, and he later died at the scene from his injuries. We spoke to several neighbors in the Feller Park neighborhood who say violence does happen there.

"That's a nice neighborhood, so if it goes back there that means it was from something that was brought into the situation. Like you say, it could have been anything from gang activity to drug activity. These days, it's a lot of crime," said neighbor, Brian.

One of the other neighbors we spoke to specifically pointed out that the Madison Apartments nearby definitely sees its share of violence. He says he's heard gunshots ring out there.

Right now, Metro Police are investigating the shooting that happened Tuesday morning at the Montgomery Landing Apartment Complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.