Suspect charged for fatal 38th St. shooting appears in court

The suspect charged for the fatal shooting on 38th Street appeared in court on Tuesday.

The hearing for Deonta Young was at the Chatham County Courthouse where the judge denied bond, which she said could only be granted in superior court.

GBI agents have charged the 26-year-old with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

We found out Tuesday the murder of 72-year old Shep Morrell was Young's grandfather. Young appeared in court for a short moment until his attorney waived his appearance in court and then he left. The warrant was not read.

