What is Georgia law for July 4th fireworks?

We are one week away from celebrating the 4th of July.

In the past couple of years, Georgia lawmakers have eased up on fireworks restrictions in the state. The laws are still somewhat new and we have received many emails and phone calls into our newsroom asking just what is the law when it comes to fireworks in Georgia?

You can buy fireworks in Georgia now that you had to head to South Carolina to get before.

The type of fireworks allowed in Georgia:

Bottle Rockets

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Wheels and Spinners

Sky Flyers

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)

A person must be at least 18 years old to buy and set off fireworks in Georgia. And you can't have any drugs or alcohol in your system when you set them off.

No one under 16 may hold or use fireworks, according to the law.

Statewide in Georgia, the law states that fireworks may only be used between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on most nights. There are exceptions on days like the 4thof July, when the cutoff is midnight.

Local governments can extend the hours if they choose.

Georgia has some places where fireworks are banned. Do not light fireworks on roads or highways.

They are banned in state parks.

It is also illegal to set off fireworks within 100 yards of a:

Hospital

Nursing home

Prison

Gas station or refinery

While it may be legal to set off fireworks at your home in Georgia, check to see what the laws are in your neighborhood. Private communities like HOAs, condos or apartment complexes may not allow fireworks at all.

For more information on fireworks in Georgia, please click here.

