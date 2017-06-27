Bond denied for suspect charged in fatal shooting during SWAT op - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bond denied for suspect charged in fatal shooting during SWAT operation on West 38th Street

By Danielle Lewan, Reporter
Deonta Pe'Quan Young (Source: CCSO) Deonta Pe'Quan Young (Source: CCSO)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The suspect charged for the fatal shooting on West 38th Street appeared in court on Tuesday.

The judge denied bond for 26-year-old Deonta Young, which the judge said could only be granted in Superior Court.

GBI agents have charged Young with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WTOC confirmed Tuesday that the victim, 76-year-old Shep Morrell is the grandfather of Young.

Young appeared in court for a short moment until his attorney waived his appearance in court and then he left. The warrant was not read. 

WTOC spoke with the clerk who is still waiting for a copy of this warrant.

