Bond denied for suspect charged in fatal shooting during SWAT operation on West 38th Street

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations will investigate a fatal shooting on the 500 block of West 38th Street in Savannah.

GBI investigating fatal shooting during SWAT operation on West 38th St. in Savannah

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged a suspect connected to Friday's fatal shooting during a SWAT operation on West 38th Street in Savannah.

Suspect charged for fatal shooting during SWAT operation on West 38th St. in Savannah

The suspect charged for the fatal shooting on West 38th Street appeared in court on Tuesday.

The judge denied bond for 26-year-old Deonta Young, which the judge said could only be granted in Superior Court.

GBI agents have charged Young with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WTOC confirmed Tuesday that the victim, 76-year-old Shep Morrell is the grandfather of Young.

Young appeared in court for a short moment until his attorney waived his appearance in court and then he left. The warrant was not read.

WTOC spoke with the clerk who is still waiting for a copy of this warrant.

