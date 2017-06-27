Serial rapist pleads guilty, receives life sentence in Chatham County Superior Court

A serial rapist plead guilty Tuesday in Chatham County Superior Court after being charged with a multitude of sex crimes.

Officials say Carlos Hodges was charged with four counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery. The charges stem from incidents involving four different victims on four different dates during February, March and April 2016.

Judge James F. Bass sentenced Hodges to seven concurrent life sentences for rape, aggravated sodomy, 20 years to serve for each aggravated assault count, and 12 months to serve for sexual battery.

Officials say the plea came following jury selection prior to opening statements in Hodges' case Tuesday morning.

Carlos Hodges and his attorney revealed the decision after the jury was selected this morning.

By pleading guilty to the charges he faced, Hodges will eventually be eligible for parole, but only after serving thirty years of his life sentence.

If he had taken his case to trial, and was found guilty, there's a possibility that he could be serving consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

We caught up with the director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire to talk about the significance of this conviction, not only for Hodges' victims, but also others who may have not come forward.

"There is a survivor who will watch your newscast tonight and who will be encouraged that he or she will one day get justice," said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Director, Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

This is the latest of several recent convictions of serial rapists here in Savannah.

