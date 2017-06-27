SCCPSS Board approves superintendent contract

The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education approved the contract for the new superintendent during a special meeting on Tuesday.

During the superintendent search, the district was offering a $300,000 salary and benefits package. We caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, after the meeting, to discuss her goals which included turning the system's failing schools around.

"I don't expect to see us go from zero to 100 in one year. I think that would raise lots of concerns. We want to be very methodical and recognize that change comes over a period of time," said Dr. Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent.

Dr. Levett also commented on her contract, saying she and her board negotiated something that's workable, and she believes as they move forward, they'll see things she sees more satisfactory.

