Increase in home burglaries on Wilmington Island

Those in the islands area have been seeing an increase in home burglaries.

Areas being investigated include Wimington and Tahali islands.

A community meeting is being held Tuesday to respond and let home owners know what's being done.

Walthour Road saw two burglaries investigated after criminals broke into homes.



One of those homes in the 800 block and the other in the 1100 block, and those aren't the only burglaries. Criminals breaking down the door and stealing valuebles like jewelry.



We can tell you there has been an uptick over the past month in the number of burglaries. We know there has been 35 home burglaries this year on Wilmington Island, that's in comparison to 23 at this time last year. That's a difference of 12 burglaries. What caused the spike? Those who work for Metro Police are trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

From May 22 through June 17 there were 9 reported burglaries in the Wilmington Island area. That's in comparison to an average of four a month in 2016.



An islands crime meeting is going to be held at the Frank Murray Community Center at 7 p.m. SCMPD Islands Precinct officers and Chatham County Commissioner Patrick Farrell will be there.

