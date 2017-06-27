Good News: Camp Buddy

Summertime is for having fun and maybe enjoying time at camp, and that's no different for the differently-abled individuals of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society.

Camp Buddy is one of the best weeks of summer for the youngsters participating. Campers were having so much fun they didn't realize how much work they were getting done.

"Right here, we're doing physical therapy and gross motor skills. They do a speech therapy session and fine motor activities as well," Molly Marchese, Director, Effingham Camp Buddy.

All of it is geared toward maintaining progress already made by those participating in Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Camp while also working towards new accomplishments.

"They can do anything they want to do. They just have to know that for themselves," said volunteer counselor, Austin Fulcher, Camp Buddy.

Austin Fulcher is one of the high school and college students volunteering alongside professional therapists and parents to put together the week-long program that is often the highlight of the campers' summers.

"They look forward to Camp Buddy. On the last day, they all ask when we are doing it again. Every child usually makes gains at camp, has a feeling of accomplishment, and is very excited, and that's what it's all about," said Marchese.

In addition to the physical activity, this year's camp included a store that the campers stocked on Monday and shopped at Tuesday for some favorites.

"I like getting some chocolate and cool-aid and toys," said camper, Ella Marchese.

But they were also building skills while shopping.

"They're getting to the stage where they're learning about money and budgeting, trying to make sure they have enough money to buy what they want, and also counting money in change and also socializing with customers," said Molly Marchese.

Those lessons will accumulate - at the store and in the gym - for the rest of the week, as Camp Buddy continues to be about the same thing for the campers.

"Fun," said camper, Sam Cheney.

There will be another session of Camp Buddy in Chatham County in July.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.