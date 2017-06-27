Teen volunteer turns in $1,000 found at Statesboro thrift store

What would you do if you found a dollar bill on the ground? What about a $10 or $100 bill?

One young lady who works at a Statesboro thrift store had that question posed to her Monday.

Kamia Bell, 13, started volunteering at Christian Social Ministry just this month. Saturday, she was sorting through the mountain of donated clothes, shoes and more.

"I was in the back, pricing items to go on the shelf. It was almost time for me to go when I came across a wallet,” Bell said.

Inside the wallet was $1,000 in cash. Bell thought it was fake but her grandmother recognized it as real. Bell turned it over to the manager.

CSM's director said her honesty brought him to tears.

"Bless her heart, I'm so proud of her. She could have kept silent and had a nice little nest egg of her own,” said CSM Director John Long.

He says the money will go toward helping the non-profit store pay their bills and stay open and help those in need.

Bell said it was simply the right thing to do.

"You'll get blessed for being honest. Good things will come to you,” Bell said.

Long says he's grateful for what she did and that she's on this team. He says he finally convinced Bell to accept $100 as a reward.

