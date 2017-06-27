W. Victory Dr., Bull St. reopens after heavy police presence

UPDATE: West Victory Drive and Bull Street are back open.

#SCMPDupdate Officers are reopening Bull & Victory now. Please drive safely! — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 27, 2017

A heavy police presence at 1 West Victory Drive has the area shut down at West Victory Drive and Bull Street.

#SCMPDalert Bull & Victory is closed as officers assist a person in distress. Please seek alternate routes. — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 27, 2017

Details are limited at this time. The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on scene with fire and emergency services.

WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.