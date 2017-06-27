Celebration of the new Grand Ocean Terrace at the Westin Hilton Head

Over $30 million in renovations to the Westin Hilton Head culminated Tuesday night.

The Voices of El Shaddai led the party into the new Grand Ocean Terrace, the icing on the wedding cake if you will. This new addition takes advantage of the popularity and beauty of Hilton Head's beaches to provide what Hilton Head islanders hope will become a wedding destination that will draw brides from around the country.

"This is a one of a kind event space on the Carolina and Georgia coast. Five-thousand square feet of glass enclosed event space perfect for a wedding, perfect for a convention, perfect for anything really. You can see that it's elevated above the dunes so you can see the glorious Atlantic Ocean from almost every corner of that room,” said David Moses, with the Westin Hilton Head.

