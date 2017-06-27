SCMPD searching for missing 69-year-old man last seen on West 52 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD searching for missing 69-year-old man last seen on West 52nd St.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

Chester Hood was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West 52nd Street in Savannah.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt. Police also note that Hood drags his right leg while walking.

If you have seen Hood, please contact your local police department. 

