Tropical Update: Atlantic remains quiet for the time-being

The Atlantic Basin, including Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remains relatively quiet and void of any tropical systems this week.

An upper level low and attached trough of lower pressure is spawning showers and storms in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This activity remains disorganized and is not expected to become tropical. On a more interesting note, this shower and storm activity may be what remains of last week’s Tropical Storm Bret.

Looking further east, the central Atlantic and Caribbean is fairly void of shower and thunderstorm activity. A weak tropical wave is situated from Jamaica to Honduras; another near the Lesser Antilles. Both are disorganized and not expected to develop.

A stronger series of disturbances – future tropical waves – stretches over mainland Africa. A few of these will push off the western African Coast south of the Cape Verdes Island. Some long-range forecast data has occasionally shown conditions becoming more favorable for tropical development in this area next week.

The First Alert Forecast Team will keep an eye on it, but as of this forecast, there is no consistent signal for tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic Basin within the next five to seven days at least.

