Overturned vehicle slows traffic on I-516 WB near Veterans Pkwy in Savannah

An SUV has overturned in the median of I-516 westbound just before Veterans Parkway in Savannah.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police and Southside Fire & EMS are on scene. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, I-516 westbound and eastbound are down to one lane at this location while crews work to remove the wreckage. Traffic is backed up in both directions and is moving slowly. Some delays can be expected.

Also, a little further down on I-516 westbound, right at the Veterans Parkway exit, a second crash is being reported and traffic is backing up in that area as well.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.