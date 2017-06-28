Contract approved for new animal campus in Beaufort County

Beaufort County is one step closer to having a new animal shelter after county council approved the contract Monday with Nix Construction of Hilton Head for the project.

The $7 million facility will sit on six acres along SC 170 and will feature three main buildings each aimed at providing a different service.

The campus will replace the current animal services building. It's almost 50 years old and there are problems with flooding, insulation and space.

The director of the Hilton Head Humane Association, which will run the adoption side of the campus, says this facility will help animal services run more efficiently in the county.

"Tallulah Trice is north of the Broad (River). I’m south of the Broad and our clinic is in Ridgeland, so anything we do to service the animals in the county and surrounding counties we must travel to each other. So, a lot of times that delays in the process of helping as many as we can. So, by being all together, it's a one-stop shop. We pick them up, they go to the new campus and they just get processed all the way down to the adoption center,” said Hilton Head Humane Association Director Franny Gerthoffer.

Gerthoffer says the euthanasia rate in the county was as high as 90 percent.

They're hoping to break ground by the end of the summer. Construction is expected to last 14 months.

