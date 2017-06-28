Sea Island Corridor Coalition on handling Lady’s Island growth

A little less than 13,000 people currently live on Lady's Island, and that number is only expected to grow.

A year ago, the Sea Island Corridor Coalition got together to plan ahead in order to put Lady's Island in a position to handle that growth.

The congestion at one intersection is one of the problems that sparked the conversation concerning the growth. More than 400 people participated in a series of planning sessions and surveys saying they're not opposed to development near the intersection. Residents got the chance to identify the areas they felt were ideal for growth - most of them agreeing on north of Sam's Point intersection.

Residents want to preserve the character and integrity of the community while promoting transparency and inclusion when it comes to making big decisions on future developments. However, a big concern is keeping traffic to a minimum.

"Connectivity really means being able to connect neighborhoods and portions of the geography without having to drag everything through a big intersection such as this, so if you're able to connect the streets - for example - north and south of this intersection and route traffic around, it will be beneficial to everybody. People will be able to get home faster," said Chuck Newton, Sea Island Corridor Coalition.

This report will serve as a guideline for residents, officials and contractors to use when considering future developments on the island.

