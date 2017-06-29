GA Department of Revenue confirms no tax-free weekend in GA this year

Important news for parents preparing for back-to-school shopping, there will be no tax-free weekend this year in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Revenue confirmed to WTOC that legislation was not passed this year by the Georgia Legislature to allow a tax-free shopping weekend.

A tax-free weekend will still be held in South Carolina this year. The dates are Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The tax-free savings apply to the following items:

Clothing

Accessories (such as bedspreads and linens.)

Footwear

School supplies (such as bookbags.)

Computers

Computer equipment (such as printers.)

The tax-free savings do not apply to:

Jewelry

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Furniture

Items placed on layaway.

