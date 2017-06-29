GA Department of Revenue confirms no tax-free weekend in GA this - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GA Department of Revenue confirms no tax-free weekend in GA this year

By Clinton Hinely, Digital Executive Producer
GEORGIA (WTOC) -

Important news for parents preparing for back-to-school shopping, there will be no tax-free weekend this year in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Revenue confirmed to WTOC that legislation was not passed this year by the Georgia Legislature to allow a tax-free shopping weekend.

A tax-free weekend will still be held in South Carolina this year. The dates are Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The tax-free savings apply to the following items:

  • Clothing
  • Accessories (such as bedspreads and linens.)
  • Footwear
  • School supplies (such as bookbags.)
  • Computers
  • Computer equipment (such as printers.)

The tax-free savings do not apply to:

  • Jewelry
  • Cosmetics
  • Eyewear
  • Furniture
  • Items placed on layaway.

To find tax-free weekend dates for other states, click here.

