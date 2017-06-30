Renderings released for proposed Tormenta FC soccer-specific venue

Tormenta FC released renderings of the potential new soccer-specific stadium to be built on Old Register Road in Statesboro.

Team President Darin Van Tassell announced earlier this year the organization would explore the possibility of moving from the top amateur league in the United States, the Premier Development League, to the newly founded United Soccer League – Division 3. Van Tassell stated at the downtown event in Statesboro that the team needed to accomplish a few goals and make a few changes to make the move a possibility. The organization’s own stadium is one of the top goals.

Tormenta currently plays its home games at Erk Russell Athletic Park on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

The stadium site is planned for Old Register Road near The Clubhouse and would seat 5,000 people, with the possibility of expanding up to 10,000, according to USLD3.com.

USLD3.com also spoke with New South Construction Company President Huntly Gordon. Gordon’s construction firm would oversee the completion of the new Tormenta FC stadium. New South Construction Company was involved with the construction of the new Atlanta Braves stadium, SunTrust Park.

