SCMPD: 17-year-old male named as suspect in City Market shooting, deadly crash

The outpouring of support and grief following the loss of a local restaurant general manager will undoubtedly continue for the weeks and months to come.

WTOC is learning more details about the teen suspect involved in downtown Savannah’s shooting and crash.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief held a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shootings and deadly chase that took place in Savannah's Historic District.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.

According to SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin, Jerry Chambers, Jr. has been named as a party to the shooting on Jefferson Street and W. Julian Street, and was also named as the driver of the white SUV that crashed on Bay Street at Barnard Street. Chambers has been charged with three counts of felony murder, two counts of party to aggravated assault and one count of eluding police.

Police officials said in a news conference held on Wednesday morning that SCMPD officers heard gunshots near the intersection of Jefferson Street and West St. Julian Street just after midnight. Police then overheard a second shooting around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Broughton Street.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one person sustained critical injuries but is in stable condition as a result of the Jefferson/W. Saint Julian Street shooting, and one subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Jefferson and Broughton streets.

SCMPD sent a tweet out at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning about the incident.

#SCMPDalert 3 shot in City Market. Extent of inj unk at this time. Veh pursuit w/ susp, 3 fatal inj. Persons of interest being questioned. pic.twitter.com/jfvErF5Ycc — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 5, 2017

Following the shooting, a vehicle chase ensued with what police say were the shooting suspects. That chase ended after a crash at the intersection of Bay and Barnard streets, right in front of the Five Guys restaurant. Police say three people died as a result of the crash: one pedestrian and two people in the vehicle. Five other pedestrians were injured but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Pretty much every entrance into City Market is blocked. Bay St at Jefferson to Bull streets is blocked. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/ZEUHRFNaGk — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) July 5, 2017

One man was working in City Market at the time of the shooting and described to us what he heard and saw.

"Just heard about 7 to 10 shots ring out, and at that point I just laid down. After that, I just saw hundreds of people sprinting through City Market. Once I felt safe, I looked out the window and saw multiple people laying down, and finally police kind of ushered everybody through City Market to get everyone out," said Patrick Brown, witness to the shooting.

Another man witnessed the crash on Bay Street with his own eyes and gave us his account of what he saw.

"As the SUV swerved to the right, left, and back to the right again, that's when they lost it and hit that pole, and then they hit several other small poles along the sidewalk. And, somebody got hit in the process from pushing some kids out of the way," said Jeffery Wilson, witness to the crash.

Wilson spoke even more with us about what he saw in a Facebook Live interview.

SCMPD says they have one person in custody for the shooting and crash, and that person will be charged with three counts of felony murder.

1 person in custody for downtown shooting/crash. Will be charged w/ 3 counts felony murder. Chief holding newser this afternoon. — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 5, 2017

A second news conference will be held Wednesday afternoon to address what happened. WTOC will be at the conference and will bring it to you LIVE on Facebook. Stay with us for the latest developments.

Meanwhile, a downtown restaurant has identified one of the victim's of last night's violence as one of their own.

The Grey will be closed Wednesday, but people are welcome to stop by the restaurant around 1 or 2 p.m. to pay their respects.

