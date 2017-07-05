Suspects responsible for Baxley Quik Chik assault surrender to police

The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Smith and 28-year-old LaTasha Smith have been facing assault warrants since the June 22 attack. The Smiths are now in the Appling County Jail after turning themselves in at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Bryan County.

People around the world have seen the security video as the female suspect assaults Quik Chik owner Jeanette Norris, and the man punches Norris' 15-year-old daughter. Police, sheriff's deputies, and the U.S. Marshals have been searching for the infamous pair since it happened. Baxley's police chief says they have not started questioning the two or asking where they've been since the attack.

"This thing had already gotten to the point I was afraid somehow, someway, because we were flooded with calls, they were sighted here; they were sighted there," said Chief James Godfrey, Baxley PD.

The Smiths are facing charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children. They'll go before a magistrate judge who will decide whether or not to set a bond. We'll let you know when that will be. In the meantime, you'll hear from the victim in this case on The News at 11 p.m.

Stay with WTOC for details as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.