Metro Police Chief outlines time line of events in shootings, deadly chase in Historic District

The outpouring of support and grief following the loss of a local restaurant general manager will undoubtedly continue for the weeks and months to come.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief held a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shootings and deadly chase that took place in Savannah's Historic District.

Metro Police say it started with a shooting in City Market. Three people were hit - one seriously. The shooting lead to a police chase that ended at the intersection of Bay and Barnard. A pedestrian was killed and five others were injured when the suspects' car crashed. Two passengers in the car were also killed.

There was also a second shooting around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Broughton. One person was injured and is expected to recover. Chief Lumpkin says a juvenile gang is behind this violence. He says the two victims in the car and the suspect in custody were well-known for their criminal behavior.

Police named the suspect as 17-year-old Jerry Chambers, who was arrested several months ago for shooting an elderly woman at the Savannah Mall. He was referred to the juvenile court for that incident and was released from jail.

"These individuals belong to a gang called 'Only The Mob.' It is juvenile-based, and under Georgia sanctions, that makes it tough to bring permanent sanctions to them," said Chief Lumpkin.

The chief let us take a look at some surveillance video that showed a white SUV approach the intersection from the Congress Street side and fire several shots starting at the corner, sending people running and injuring three. That video also showed that within a minute, six officers responded, but at that point, the car was already gone. Moments later, officers spotted what appeared to be the same vehicle and tried to stop it, starting a chase. The car then crashed at the corner of Bay and Barnard.

"We, as citizens of this community, state, and country should not be exposed to such (crime) by a small percentage of the community," said Chief Lumpkin, SCMPD.

The chief took several questions at the end of the conference, expressing the need to work as a community and with our youth. He also addressed the second shooting at Jefferson and Broughton, which injured one person.

At this time, officers don't know if the two shootings are related. Chambers has been charged with three counts of felony murder.

