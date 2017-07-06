Good News: United Way of the Lowcountry’s Operation Backpack

We are approaching the middle of summer, but some organizations are already planning for the next school year.

The United Way of the Lowcountry is gathering collections for students to get ready to go back to school in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

The United Way of the Lowcountry is running their annual backpack drive, an initiative that delivers regular school items like backpacks and notebooks directly into the hands of children in the area who may not be able to purchase items for themselves.

Representatives from the United Way are working directly with guidance counselors to make sure that these supplies get directly into the hands of the children who need them the most.

Last year's goal was in the 400’s, this year Marketing and Communications Director Jaime Dailey-Vergara has raised their goal to meet the needs of 600 students.

"Education is a big priority of the United Way of the Lowcountry and we want to make sure that all the students throughout Beaufort and Jasper Counites have all the supplies that they need to start school and have a successful year,” Dailey-Vergara said.

The bookbag initiative ends on August 1.

For more information on the drive like what items to donate or where to drop off donations, please click here.

