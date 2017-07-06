Subaru Hilton Head delivers care packages for cancer patients

St. Joseph's/Candler Cancer Specialists patients received a care package from Subaru Hilton Head representatives on Thursday.

Blankets and messages of support were passed out.

We spoke with one patient hoping to write his well-wisher back once he is finished with treatment.

"You know, they don't think it's any kind of stop sign or big washouts or anything in the roads so you know I think I'm going to make it down this road and be out to go see Yasmin,” said Timothy Anthony Wright, a patient at St. Joseph’s/Candler-SC Cancer Specialist.

Subaru saying the goal of this campaign is to "spread love and hope to cancer patients."

