Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Savannah

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Officials say 31-year-old LaBeouf approached a citizen and a Savannah-Chatham Metro police officer around 4 a.m. close to the intersection of Barnard and West St. Julian streets, asking for a cigarette.

LaBeouf became agitated when he was not given a cigarette and began to use profanities and vulgar language with women and children nearby. He was asked to leave the area, which he refused. He then began to act aggressively towards the officer.

When the officer attempted to take LaBeouf into custody, he ran into a hotel lobby. Eventually, he was taken into custody as his disorderly behavior continued.

Body cam footage has now officially been released by the SCMPD. WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

LaBeouf was charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. He was released around 11 a.m. Saturday morning on a $7,000 bond.

This is not the first time LaBeouf has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested earlier this year and charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident at a rally in New York City that was against Donald Trump.

LaBeouf is currently in Savannah filming his new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon, which also stars Dakota Johnson.

