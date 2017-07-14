Resurfacing of Highway 17 from SC 315 to Back River Bridge to finish by July 31

One of the deadliest roads in South Carolina is getting improvements, but some say it's moving at a snail’s pace.

Highway 17 is undergoing resurfacing, just past the Talmadge Bridge. Resurfacing is the first step towards road widening.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation told WTOC the road was in such bad shape something had to be done in the short term. The long-term project is the widening and there is a long road ahead.

Resurfacing is set to wrap up at the end of July, SC-DOT officials say the deadline is July 31st. Crews are working overnight from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. and we are told weekend work can be expected to make sure the project is completed on time.

We caught up with people in Hardeeville to hear their thoughts. "I think it has lots of pot holes. The trucks on the incoming lanes have ruts so deep, smaller cars can't even drive normal,” said Russell Cotton, a regular commuter of Hwy 17 from Hardeeville.

"I know it going to be good once they get it all paved and straightened out,” said Tatiana Cabrera, who drives Hwy 17 from Walterboro.

The Highway 17 widening project is set to be completed sometime in 2020 or 2021.

